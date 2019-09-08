Euronext announces volumes for August 2019

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for August 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, below figures include all Oslo activity from July 20191 (of which Fishpool in future commodity and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made).

Cash trading

In August 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,952 million, up +12.7% compared to August 2018 and up +10.1% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €270 million, up +54% compared to August 2018 and up +40% from the previous month. At the end of August 2019, 1,207 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

Derivatives trading

In August 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 622,549 contracts, up +15.2% compared to August 2018 and up +23.8% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 280,325 contracts, up +40.3% compared to August 2018 and up +31.6% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 279,928 contracts, up +9.4% compared to August 2018 and up +22.7% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 58,329 contracts, down -27.1% compared to August 2018 and down -0.8% from the previous month.

the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 3,968 contracts, down -18.7% compared to August 2018 and up +31.2% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 597,240 contracts (-2.9% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 19,479,350 contracts (-7.5% compared to the end of August 2018).

FX spot trading

In August 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $22,312 million, up +14.7% compared to August 2018 and up +32.8% from the previous month.

Listings

In August 2019, Euronext welcomed Iposa Properties Socimi, making it the fourth Spanish real estate specialist joining Euronext via a direct listing in 2019.

In addition, €1.9 billion were raised in follow-on equity, of which a €960 million private placement strengthening Galapagos for further expansion.

A total of €42.6 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds, of which €250 million of green bonds from Reseau Ferre de France.

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With 1,486 listed issuers worth €4.1 trillion in market capitalisation as of end July 2019, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.

