Europe & Africa Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Prompt availability across all three grades is currently very tight in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub, a trader told ENGINE.

While LSMGO tightness has continued into its second week, HSFO and VLSFO began experiencing tightness last week. Product loading delays are leading to this tightness in prompt availability. Lead times for all three grades have stretched to 5–7 days now as several barges are stuck in long queues awaiting product loading, two sources confirmed. The region has been experiencing good demand, a trader confirmed.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks averaged 5% lower in September than across August, according to Insights Global data.

The region imported 229,000 b/d of fuel oil in September, a moderate increase from 223,000 b/d imported in August, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 51/49 ratio in September, almost similar to August when the ratio was also tilted towards LSFO at 53/47.

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — increased by 12% in September. The region imported 291,000 b/d of gasoil in September, down from 355,000 b/d of gasoil imported in August, according to Vortexa data.

Saudi Arabia became the region’s top import source of gasoil and diesel in September, accounting for 17% of the total imports. Cargoes also arrived from the US (16%), Oman (12%), Qatar (9%) and Turkey (7%).

Germany’s Hamburg port is experiencing good bunker availability, a trader said. Lead times remain unchanged with traders advising 3–5 days for optimal coverage.

Mediterranean

In Gibraltar, bunker fuel availability is good, with suppliers able to offer prompt delivery dates for all three grades, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times have remained unchanged in the past two weeks with traders advising 3-5 days for all grades.

Rough weather may complicate bunker deliveries in Gibraltar on Wednesday when strong wind gusts of up to 30 knots are forecast in the port area. Calm weather is forecast from Thursday and through the weekend, making it conducive to bunkering.

Prompt HSFO availability is still tight in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 5–7 days are recommended for optimal coverage. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in the port and lead times of 3–5 days are recommended for both grades. Bunkering is likely to proceed smoothly in Las Palmas for the rest of the week amid calm weather conditions.

Bunker demand continues to be stable in other Mediterranean ports like Piraeus, Malta Offshore and Istanbul, a trader said.

In the Greek port of Piraeus, VLFSO and LSMGO availability is good, a trader said. Some suppliers are able to offer the grades within two days, the trader added. Prompt HSFO supply is subject to enquiry in Piraeus. Lead times of 3–5 days are generally recommended for all three grades. Calm weather is forecast in Piraeus this week, a source said, making it conducive to bunkering.

Off Malta, bunker availability is good for prompt delivery dates, a trader said. Recommended lead times for all grades are 3–4 days, a trader said. Rough weather is forecast off Malta from Thursday till Saturday, which may impact bunkering in the area, a source said.

Bunker fuel availability is good in the Turkish port of Istanbul. A trader advises lead times of 3–4 days for all grades. Bunkering may be hampered between Wednesday and Saturday in Istanbul due to bad weather, according to a source.

Africa

Availability of VLSFO is tight for prompt delivery dates in the South African ports of Richards Bay and Durban, with a trader recommending lead times of 7–10 days for optimal coverage.

LSMGO availability is also very tight for prompt delivery in Durban port, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of up to 14 days are recommended.

Durban may experience bunker disruptions on Wednesday and Friday amid rough weather. Strong wind gusts of up to 27 knots are forecast on Wednesday, while wind gusts in the 20–25 knots range are forecast for Friday.

In Mauritius’ Port Louis, bunker availability is still very tight for all three grades, a trader told ENGINE. Most suppliers are recommending lead times of over 10 days for all three grades.

