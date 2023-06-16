Europe & Africa Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

LSMGO availability has improved in ARA ports this week, with lead times of 3-4 days recommended to ensure full coverage from suppliers, a source says. VLSFO lead times range between 4-7 days.

Securing HSFO for very prompt dates (0-2 days), meanwhile, can be difficult in ARA ports. Availability has been tight for prompt delivery in the ARA in recent weeks, a trader says. Recommended lead times for HSFO are about 5-7 days.

Multiple factors such as the Russian import ban, a sweetening of EU refineries’ crude slates, and the Kurdish export suspension have contributed to tighten of HSFO supply in the ARA hub, a source says.

According to cargo tracker Vortexa, Europe’s crude imports were predominately sour before EU sanctions on seaborne Russian crude imports in December 2022, and refined Russian oil products in February 2023. Russian Urals, a medium-sour crude, accounted for almost 17% of Europe’s seaborne imports in the year before the Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Since the EU banned crude imports from Russia, these slates shifted to sweet and sour grades from alternative countries. About 38% of Europe’s crude imports in May were made up of light-sweet grades, followed by medium-sour (25%) and light-sour (15%), Vortexa data shows. The majority of these imports arrived from the US.

After growing for three consecutive months, the ARA’s fuel oil stocks have come down sharply amid lower import flows so far this month, according to Insights Global data. Most of the fuel oil cargoes have arrived from Mexico, France and the UK this month, Vortexa data shows.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal for delivery off Skaw. On the other hand, HSFO supply is relatively tighter, this is because of limited supply of the grade in the area, a source says. Recommended lead times for all grades remain unchanged at 7-10 days.

Bunker fuel availability is normal in the German ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven, with recommended lead times of five days.

Mediterranean

VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains in normal in Gibraltar and Algeciras. Lead times of 3-5 days are generally recommended in both locations.

VLSFO supply has improved in Ceuta with the arrival of a replenishment cargo, a source says. Supply was “super tight” last week as a supplier was running low on stocks. A lead time of up to five days is recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries there.

Prompt HSFO supply is tighter than for low sulphur grades across Gibraltar Strait ports, with lead times of 5-7 days recommended for HSFO now. Some argue that availability of the grade has tightened as a refinery in Gibraltar is operating at reduced rates.

Minimum congestion was reported in Gibraltar, Algeciras and Ceuta on Wednesday, according to port agent MH Bland. Strong wind gusts of up to 23 knots are forecast to hit Gibraltar Bay next Monday, and could delay operations until Tuesday.

Availability is normal in Portuguese ports of Lisbon and Sines, a supplier says. Lead times of up to seven days are recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO supply.

Bunker fuel availability across all grades is tight for very prompt delivery dates off Malta. Some suppliers require at least three days of lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries there, a source says.

HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the Greek port of Piraeus.

Africa

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the South African ports of Durban and Cape Town, and at the Algoa Bay anchorage by Port Elizabeth, where lead times of up to seven days are recommended, a source says.

Bunkering was fully suspended in Algoa Bay on Wednesday due to rough weather conditions, according to Rennies Ships Agency. Strong winds and heavy swells are forecast to continue until Thursday, which could cause further delays and disruptions.

Source: Engine