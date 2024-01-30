Europe-Asia naphtha trade may get hit after latest attack on Trafigura tanker, Jordan attacks

Global freight and Asian naphtha prices are expected to get a further upward push this week ending Feb. 2 as shipments from Europe slow following a weekend attack on a Singapore-bound, naphtha-laden Long Range II, or LR2, tanker in the Gulf of Aden and a drone attack killing US servicemen in Jordan, market participants said Jan. 28-29.

The Marshall Islands-flagged and 2018-built Marlin Luanda was carrying naphtha for Trafigura.

“No further vessels operating on behalf of Trafigura are currently transiting the Gulf of Aden,” the company said in a Jan. 27 statement. The Marlin Luanda had done two ship-to-ship transfer loadings at Laconia Bay in Greece, before proceeding to Port Said in Egypt during Jan. 12-18, according to data provided by S&P Global Commodities at Sea. The origin and price of the naphtha cargo was not immediately known.

Trafigura has yet to reply to S&P Global email queries.

“Even those limited number of tankers which were taking a huge risk transiting through the Gulf of Aden will now be deterred and [will instead] take alternative longer routes,” a broker based in Seoul said.

Europe’s Mediterranean region is a major supplier of naphtha to Asian countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan.

Shipping brokers tracking such shipments estimated between 0.5 million mt and 1 million mt of naphtha move from Europe to East Asia each month but said deliveries have slowed in January and are expected to be close to the lower-end of this range.

According to a naphtha trader, the West-to-East arbitrage will see more product tankers traverse via the Cape of Good Hope compared with the Suez Canal, thus adding to the already tight supply and slower deliveries. The front-month East-West spread, the spread between the Platts-assessed CFR Japan naphtha cargo swap and the CIF NWE equivalent, rose $5/mt from Jan. 26 to $39/mt mid-morning trade 3000 GMT, Jan. 29.

The Platts-assessed Mediterranean-Japan LR2 freight surged to $60.30/mt Jan. 26, up 61% since early Oct, S&P Global data showed. The LR1s have risen 39% during the same period to $62.50/mt.

The Indian navy’s guided missile destroyer, the INS Vishakhapatnam, which has been deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations helped extinguish the fire by using specialist equipment, its spokesperson said.

“It took 10 of our personnel and the ship’s crew more than six hours to control the fire,” the spokesperson said. The US and French navies also responded to the SOS, he added.

Rising prices, freight

“The impact [of the Red Sea conflict] on freight market is already there to see”, a broker in Copenhagen said Jan. 28. The February FFA for benchmark Persian Gulf-Japan, LR1, basis 55,000 mt, traded at w320, up from w280 on Jan. 26 after the latest attack, he added.

The premium for Red Sea loadings compared with the Persian Gulf are also on the rise. Earlier, LRs returning empty from the Mediterranean would even give a discount to load in the Red Sea compared with those loading in the Persian Gulf due to higher flat rates and a shorter ballast leg. The Red Sea-East Asia routes are now commanding a 75 Worldscale points premium to the Persian Gulf-East Asia routes.

Clean tankers’ freight rate for Europe-bound voyages hit its highest level in almost four years on Jan. 25, as longer voyages via the Cape of Good Hope amid the Red Sea crisis led to an increase in turnaround time for ships and squeezed supply. This translated to $110/mt for the LR2s, up from $24.67/mt on Dec. 1, 2023 on the Persian Gulf-UKC route. For the LR1s, the same route has increased to $105/mt from $42.7/mt on Dec. 1, S&P Global data showed.

Platts assessed Persian Gulf-UKC LR2 at $8.25 million Jan. 26, a level not seen since end-April 2020, when it was at $8.8 million, S&P Global data showed.

In the wake of the latest round of attacks, further hikes in freight rates cannot be ruled out, brokers said Jan. 29.

Middle Eastern tensions escalated after an attack by Iranian-backed militants on US forces in Jordan resulted in three servicemember deaths and at least several dozen wounded, US President Joe Biden said in a statement Jan. 28.

The attacks prompted US congressional leaders to quickly issue calls for retaliatory strikes against Iran and its proxies.

