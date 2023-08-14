EUROPE CALM AS STORMS RAGE OUTSIDE (0816 GMT)

European markets are offering some calm to global investors on Monday, after a sell off in Chinese stocks earlier in the day.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX is up 0.2% with Britain’s miner-heavy FTSE .FTSE underperforming, and trading flat.

Among the biggest movers is healthcare technology company Philips PHG.AS whose shares are up 5% after it said Dutch investment firm Exor NV EXOR.AS has taken a 15% stake in the company in a deal worth around 2.6 billion euros ($2.84 billion).

Not that you can tell from European share markets, but there is plenty going on.

Worries about China’s property market and the health of the economy more broadly are hurting shares in Asia with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index .HSI off 1.7%. Worsening problems at property giant Country Garden 2007.HK is the latest thing keeping investors on edge.

Elsewhere the Russian rouble fell past the psychologically key 100 per U.S. dollar threshold for the first time since March last year, with some analysts attributing the drop to worries about China’s economy.

A day earlier a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea.

Also in the mix is Argentine voters punishing the country’s two main political forces in a primary election on Sunday.

(Alun John)

SUMMER HOLIDAY IN EUROPE, BUSY ELSEWHERE (0650 GMT)

European shares are set to open slightly lower on Monday, as while North America and western Europe may be dozing in their summer lull, there is plenty happening elsewhere in the world to worry investors.

STOXX 50 futures are down 0.2% STXEc1 after shares in Asia, especially China, have taken another kicking, on worries about China’s property market and the health of the economy more broadly. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is off 2%. .HSI

Also in the mix is Argentine voters punishing the country’s two main political forces in a primary election on Sunday.

In company news, healthcare technology company Philips PHG.AS said on Monday that Dutch investment firm Exor NV EXOR.AS has taken a 15% stake in the company in a deal worth around 2.6 billion euros ($2.84 billion).

(Alun John)

MORNING BID EUROPE-China property troubles plague Asia stocks (0430 GMT)

It’s been a nervy start to the week in Asia as concerns about China’s debt-laden property sector take a toll on stocks and the yuan, which hit its lowest in a month despite a strong fix from the PBOC.

Chinese blue chips lost 1.1%, on top of a 3.4% decline last week. Shares of Country Garden slid more than 12% to all-time lows after the real estate company suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds.

Data on bank lending and credit on Friday were just the latest dire reading, though all the chatter about deflation is a bit premature. One month of negative consumer prices is not really deflation, which is defined as a sustained fall in the price level across an economy.

Core inflation actually doubled to 0.8% y/y and the drop in consumer prices was largely driven by year-ago volatility in pork prices. While pork is important in China, it’s hardly the entire economy.

Still, western analysts argue Chinese consumers need to save less and spend more to get the economy moving, and Beijing seems to be taking an almost moral view on consumption, like it’s a sin. That puts the focus on retail sales on Tuesday where a rise of 4.7% is forecast, though a wide range of estimates from +2.8% to +10.8% suggests a surprise is possible.

The same goes for U.S. retail sales on Tuesday where the median is for a 0.4% increase, but BofA is tipping 0.7% based on credit and debit spending in the month. A strong result would presumably be positive for corporate earnings but also challenge the market’s sanguine view on the Fed, where futures are pricing a 70% chance the tightening cycle is over.

That would not be welcome news to Treasuries, which are being forced to cheapen to maintain demand as the government borrows large to fund its $1.6 trillion budget deficit.

Yields on 10-year notes crept up to 4.18% on Monday and within spitting distance of the 2023 top of 4.206%, a break of which would be bearish for a test of last year’s 4.337% high.

With the Bank of Japan keeping JGB yields around 0.62%, the widening spread lifted the dollar to a fresh 2023 peak of 145.22 yen on Monday. Anything above 145.00 risks Japanese intervention, but bulls have their eyes on the top from last October at 151.94.

The dollar is also flying on the Aussie and kiwi and a range of emerging Asian currencies, which are being dumped as proxies for China risk.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

– German wholesale prices for July feature in an otherwise empty diary

Source: Reuters (Wayne Cole)