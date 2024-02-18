Europe Distillates-Diesel cracks end week lower on stocks build

Northwest European diesel barge cracks dropped towards $34 a barrel on Friday after data showed a 3% rise in regional stocks.

Seven diesel barges traded in the afternoon window with BP and Vitol selling to Petroineos and Mabanaft.

ARA gasoil stocks rose by 3% to 1.95 million tons in the week to Thursday amid very weak inland demand, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

European diesel and gasoil imports from the United States, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are set to reach about 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Kpler data show, down from 765,000 bpd in January.

“The U.S. Gulf Coast arbitrage to Europe journey finds itself approximately $10 per metric ton closed,” due to refinery outages in the United States, Sparta Commodities analyst James Noel-Beswick said.

Traders said the start of the refinery maintenance season in Europe and delays to supplies due to Red Sea disruptions were supporting the diesel complex.

Equinor on Thursday shut its Mongstad oil refinery in Norway due to a fire in an electrical facility, police said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Toby Chopra)