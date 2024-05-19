Europe Distillates-Diesel margins end week higher

Northwest European diesel barge refining margins rose 91 cents to around $18.82 a barrel on Friday, marking a 6.5% weekly gain despite higher regional inventories.

No Northwest European diesel barges traded in the Platts window on Friday, after 11,500 metric tons had traded on Thursday.

A fire triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast has forced an emergency shut down of the refinery, two sources familiar with the matter said.

China’s national refinery production in April fell 3.3% on the year to 58.79 million metric tons, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by 1% during the week to Thursday to 2.34 million metric tons, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 45,000 barrels to 116.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.8 million-barrel rise, EIA data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Robert Harvey; Editing by Susan Fenton)