Europe eyes more LNG supplies from Egypt

Europe is seeking more liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies from Egypt through regional partnerships. The old continent also desires to build a long-term cooperation in production of green hydrogen in the North African country.

That was discussed in a meeting between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the European Commission Executive Vice-President for Green Deal Frans Timmermans, according to an official statement.

Timmermans and Madbouly also discussed supporting Egyptian endeavors to host the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), and helping the country secure wheat supplies amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Timmermans referred to the EU’s decision to allocate €100 million to bolster Egypt’s food security and facilitate access to affordable wheat supplies.

Madbouly stressed that Egypt has dedicated locations for green hydrogen projects in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The country is updating its energy strategy to add green hydrogen to its energy mix, Madbouly said, adding that additional incentives were approved for investments in production of green hydrogen.

