Europe-focused funds record first weekly inflow of 2024 – BofA

Last week marked the first weekly inflow into Europe-focused funds this year so far, ending 17 straight weeks of outflows, according to Bank of America.

In the week, $320 million went into Europe-focused funds, driven by $1.73 billion of inflows into passive funds, while investors sold $1.41 billion from actives.

The pan-European STOXX 600 is up 7.6% so far in 2024, underperforming the 8.8% rise in the S&P 500. However, when looking at the two indices on an equal-weight basis, the STOXX is up 5.1%, ahead of the equal-weight S&P’s 4.1% gain.

Also, European stocks still look cheap. The STOXX 600 is trading around 13.9 times 12-month forward earnings versus 21.2 times for the S&P 500.

Zooming in, size stocks, Germany and discretionary had the biggest inflows, while the UK, value stocks and energy saw the biggest outflows.

As Q1 reporting season continues, BofA analysts are delivering mainly upgrades in Europe, but only by a small margin.

Out of the 225 European companies covered by BofA that have reported so far, 44% saw EPS increases versus 35% that saw decreases.

Source: Reuters (Lucy Raitano)