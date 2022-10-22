EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices down as EU price cap on hold

Dutch wholesale prompt prices fell on Friday morning, correcting yesterday’s rise, while British prices were mixed after the resignation of the British Prime Minister.

The benchmark front-month Dutch contract was down 7.85 euros at 116.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0911 GMT, while the day-ahead contract was 11.60 euros lower at 52.40 euros/MWh.

Dutch prices had strengthened on Thursday, after falling for much of the week.

“The drop in prices below the 1-year average on Monday was signaling a trend reversal. Yesterday’s evolution was a test of whether the trend reversal was real. Prices are down again this morning, confirming this downtrend,” said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

Prices are also down due to continued EU negotiations over market intervention, without agreement on whether to cap gas prices, traders said.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday that ran late into the night, EU leaders eventually backed proposals made by the European Commission this week to launch an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and voluntary joint gas buying, but without a final decision on an EU gas price cap.

Also on the bearish side, Britain and north-west Europe should experience temperatures well above the seasonal norm this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Further out on the curve, however, prices rose.

In the British market, the weekend contract was up 8.00 pence at 80 pence/therm, while the contract for working days next week was down 10.00 pence at 105.00 pence/therm.

Prices opened higher in early trade but some contracts declined later on mild weather forecasts and nearly full storage.

The resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday has stoked concerns over potential backtracking and further changes to energy policies by a successor, traders said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 1.52 euros at 68.39 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)