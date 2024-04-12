Europe Gas: Prices firm on Ukraine storage attacks, wider geopolitical risks

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning on concerns about attacks on Ukrainian gas storages and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which helped to offset milder weather over the next few days.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 1.30 euros to 28.65 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0917 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 1.55 euros higher at 28.80 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the within-day contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 2.70 pence at 69.50 pence per therm, while the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 3.00 pence at 69.00 p/therm.

Some price support has come from reports of Russian attacks on two Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, LSEG analyst Wayne Bryan said in his morning report.

The facilities continue to operate but the incident has elevated the risk of further attacks on such facilities, he added.

Most of Ukraine’s gas storage capacity is in the western part of the country and it is able to store around 30 billion cubic metres of gas, with capacity also being offered to European customers.

The overall European gas balance remains comfortable, however, as shown by stock levels, which were last seen 60.87% full on average, an all-time high for this period of the year, analysts at Engie Energyscan said in their morning repor.

“But the market knows that some risk factors, both on demand and on supply, can threaten this currently comfortable balance. And as a result, it continues to maintain a risk premium on prices,” they added.

Oil prices rose also continue to sit at six-month highs amid fears tensions in the Middle East could escalate further.

Meanwhile, Japanese buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are replenishing inventories, adding to concerns over competition for supplies with Europe.

However, warm weather and more wind power generation over the coming days were bearish factors, as well as strong French nuclear power supply and improved Norwegian supply, LSEG’s Bryan said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.93 euros at 64.85 euros per metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)