EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed, bullish outlook remains

European and British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday and little changed from the previous day, but bullish sentiment remains in the market on concerns over supply and rising demand for heating as cold weather hits Europe.

The British within-day gas contract was up 6.5 pence at 2.28 pounds per therm by 1059 GMT, with the day-ahead contract down 1.0 pence at 2.28 pounds per therm.

The Dutch day-ahead gas contract shed 0.02 euros to trade at 91.23 euros per megawatt hour (MWh)

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract rose 0.20 euros at 91.10 euros/MWh.

“(The) Market is still tight and fundamentals remain unchanged, slow Russian supply and cold weather (are) dominating price movement,” a gas trader said.

Temperatures across Europe are below normal and are expected to remain lower through next week, boosting demand for heating.

“Continued withdrawals from already weak storages only add to market concerns and tightness amidst slower Russian deliveries,” the trader added.

Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline were broadly steady on Wednesday morning, data from German network operator Cascade showed, amid gas prices rising on the previous day.

From a fundamental perspective, the UK system was around 13 million cubic metres oversupplied on Wednesday, National Grid data showed.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 traded down 0.10 euros at 69.10 euros per tonne. It hit an all-time high of 71.21 euros/tonne on Monday.

