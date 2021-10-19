EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on stronger demand, profit taking

British and European wholesale gas prices were mixed on Tuesday morning as stronger demand was forecast but some profit-taking results in some contracts to decline.

* The Dutch wholesale gas price for November was 3.00 euros higher at 93.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0916 GMT.

* The Dutch wholesale gas contract for next day delivery rose by 3.48 euros to 88.68 euros/MWh.

* In the UK market, the day-ahead price was 4.75 pence higher at 207.75 p/therm but the within-day contract fell by 6.75 pence to 208.25 p/therm.

* The November contract was 5.50 pence lower at 228.00 p/therm.

* There is higher forecast demand for heating and gas-for-power demand due to lower temperature forecasts than previously, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* “Strong demand in north-west Europe is also incentivizing UK exports to the continent, which amid stable flows from Norway, pulls more gas from UK storages,” said Yuriy Onyshkiv, gas analyst at Refinitiv.

* Prices were volatile on Monday, after news that Gazprom had booked a third of offered additional gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine.

* But gains were dampened slightly by news that the first line of Nord Stream 2 had been filled with technical gas.

* “The supply situation will remain tight until Russia begins delivering more natural gas. Work has meanwhile begun to fill the now completed Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline with technical gas so as to build up the pressure required for regular gas transport,” said Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank.

* The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract edged down by 0.45 euro to 58.11 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)