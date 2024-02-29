Europe Gas: Prices mixed on weak demand, concerns over Freeport outage

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Thursday, as the market approaches the last month of heating season with ample inventories and weak demand, and amid supply concerns over due to outage at U.S. Freeport LNG.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub inched down by 0.10 euro to 25.35 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1004 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 0.35 euro at 25.15 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 1.07 pence lower at 63.00 pence per therm, while the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up by 0.40 p to 63.50 p/therm.

“Looking forward, we still have an impressive storage count, heading quickly out of winter delivery with new front-month contracts today,” consultancy Auxilione said.

Europe’s gas stores are currently 63.13% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Strong Norwegian supply and flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are also supporting the downside.

The European Commission on Tuesday asked EU countries to keep curbing their gas use but softened the policy to be entirely voluntary, in a sign of optimism that the worst of Europe’s energy crisis is over.

“European gas fundamentals remain comfortable and do not justify that prices break the resistance level of 20-day average, which would open the door to a potential increase to the 20-day high, currently at 30.80 euros/MWh, a level slightly below the coal switching average level of 31.30 euros/MWh,” analysts at Engie’s EnergyScan said.

LSEG analyst Wayne Bryan said the TTF front-month contract has risen 12% in the past three sessions, partially due to the extension to the outage at Freeport train 3 supported by cooler weather forecasts for March.

Traders said lack of clarity on when the Freeport LNG outage will end is a bullish factor for prices, with some expecting the outage to take more than the two weeks estimated by the company.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.90 euros at 56.94 euros a metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)