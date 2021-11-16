Europe Gas Prices rise to 3-week highs over Russian supply concerns

European and British wholesale gas prices rose to their highest levels in three weeks amid heightened concerns over supplies from Russia as a process to certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was temporarily suspended.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract rose 6.20 euros to 87.80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1031 GMT. It briefly rose as high as 89.00 euros/MWh earlier – the highest level since Oct. 26.

The Dutch contract for January was up by 7.79 euros at 88.19 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the December contract was up by 18.96 pence at 2.24 pounds per therm.

Prices jumped on the news from German regulator that it has temporarily suspended its certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will be capable of transporting 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

“With this it is quite certain that (the) EU will not receive any flows via NS2 this winter,” Ashank Sinha, an energy analyst at steel maker ArcelorMittal, said in a tweet.

Gas contracts for the winter were already trading firmer before the suspension, as market participants worried about delays to the certification process after Ukrainian gas companies Naftogaz and GTSOU were included in the process, market observers said.

Ukraine opposes Nord Stream 2, which will pump Russian gas to Germany, accusing Moscow of using energy as a weapon against Europe. Moscow denies this.

Meanwhile, a lack of additional Russian capacity bookings via Ukraine and Belarus to Europe on Monday, lower Norwegian supplies amid an outage at the Troll gas field and colder weather from the end of the month also supported prices, a trader said.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 was up 12.50 pence at 2.15 pounds per therm

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Yamal pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Poland, remained steady on Tuesday morning, as did westbound flows on the Ukraine-Slovakia border.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 hit a fresh all-time high late on Monday and extended gains to a latest high of 67.75 euros per tonne on Tuesday morning. The contract was up 1.19 euros at 67.12 euros/tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Susanna Twidale)