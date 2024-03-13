Europe Gas: Prices steady as market seeks new direction

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were little changed on Wednesday morning with weather forecasts remaining mild and storages full, leaving the market seeking new impetus.

The benchmark front-month contract at the Dutch TTF hub edged up by 0.20 euros to 25.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0921 GMT, while the Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract was down 0.28 euros at 24.90 euros/MWh, LSEG data showed.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 1.00 pence lower at 63.50 pence per therm. The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 inched up by 0.10 pence to 63.10 p/therm.

“The fundamental situations remains bearish with a strong supply picture ahead of the end of the heating season,” analysts at Energi Danmark said in their morning report.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above the seasonal norm, although slightly less so in Britain compared with north-west Europe, LSEG data showed.

Peak wind power generation in Britain will drop from 16.6 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 12.5 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed.

Europe’s gas stores are currently 60.3% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Storage levels were at an all-time high for this time of year, Engie EnergyScan’s analysts said in their morning note.

Wednesday morning’s TTF front month trading range of 25.04-25.47 euros/MWh seemed to be a fair price zone, they said.

“But at some point the market will have to choose a direction, either towards the coal switching average level (32.17 euros/MWh) or the minimum level (22.43 euros/MWh),” Engie’s analysts added.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 gained 0.39 euros to 56.90 euros a metric ton.

