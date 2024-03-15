Europe Gas: Prices trade in narrow range amid weak demand, mild weather

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were trading in a narrow range on Thursday morning amid healthy storage inventories, strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and above normal temperatures.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was almost flat, inching up by 0.03 euros to 24.65 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0947 GMT, while the Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract was down 0.33 euros at 24.45 euros/MWh, LSEG data showed.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 0.30 pence lower at 61.45 pence per therm. The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 inched down by 0.60 pence to 61.40 p/therm.

“Temperatures are holding steady and there is plenty of gas held in store to get us underway for the injection season starting in a couple of weeks time,” consultancy Auxilione said in a morning note.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above the seasonal norm, although slightly less so in Britain compared with north-west Europe, LSEG data showed.

Peak wind power generation in Britain was forecast at 11.9 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, falling to 11.4 GW on Friday, Elexon data showed.

Europe’s gas stores are currently 60.1% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said this week that Europe still needs to attract significant amounts of LNG and TTF prices are becoming competitive with other fuels.

“Some further downside is possible, but TTF prices have now reached a level from which they could also rally again if an unexpected supply disruption were to occur,” they said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 gained 0.39 euros to 56.90 euros a metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)