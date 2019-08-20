EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Advance For Third Session In A Row

Europe stocks on Tuesday rose for a third session in a row, supported by murmurings that fiscal policy could join monetary action in supporting the global economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% to 374.88, led by drugmakers including AstraZeneca , which reported a favorable study, and household product firms including Unilever .

The German DAX rose 0.2% to 11735.18, the French CAC 40 gained 0.2% to 5383.04 and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.4% to 7217.40.

Talk of fiscal stimulus was once again in the air, as the Washington Post reported that White House officials have begun talking about a temporary payroll tax cut, while Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for a 50 billion euro “shock” stimulus.

U.S. stock futures also were slightly higher after a 250-point advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.

Source: Dow Jones