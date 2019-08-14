EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Trade Lower As German Economy Contracts

Recent News

  
Europe stocks traded lower in early action on Wednesday after data showing the Continent’s largest economy contracted.

After halting a two-day losing run on Tuesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.16% to 371.82, with banks including Deutsche Bank and Banco Comerical Portugues (BCP.LB) lower.

The U.K. FTSE 100 dropped 0.01% to 7249.92, the German DAX dropped 0.25% to 11720.91and the French CAC 40 declined 0.23% to 5350.82.

Germany’s economy shrank by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to data released by Destatis, the statistics agency. Eurozone GDP for the second quarter is due later.
