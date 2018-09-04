EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slip As Investors Track Trade Tensions

Analyst says a ‘respite from any bearish trade-related headlines’ could spur buying

Europe’s main stock benchmarks lost ground Tuesday, as analysts noted a lack of fresh trade-related flare-ups, but still sounded wary.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 recently was down 0.5% to 380.65, after rising by less than 0.1% in Monday’s session .

The pan-European gauge is showing a fall of 2.2% for the year to date.

Germany’s DAX 30 pulled back 0.8% to 12,252.79, while France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1% to 5,357.29. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 shed 0.2% to 7,490.34.

The euro traded at $1.1563, down from $1.1620 late Monday in New York, while the pound changed hands at $1.2827, down from $1.2871.

What is driving the market?

Trade tensions between the U.S. and its partners have put pressure on global markets in recent months. The spotlight lately has been on the Trump administration’s stance toward Canada.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to resume negotiations Wednesday, after President Donald Trump tweeted over the U.S. holiday weekend that there is no overriding political imperative to include Canada in a revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors are also worried that Italy’s government could announce a budget this fall that puts the country’s debt on an unsustainable course and so amplify tensions with the European Union. They say that’s curbing buying appetite for European equities.

What are strategists saying?

“The respite from any bearish trade-related headlines seems to allow for some positivity in the markets,” said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADS Securities, in a note Tuesday.

“Investors are still worried about the lack of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks,” Anthis also said.

Stock movers

WPP PLC’s stock (WPP.LN) fell 6%. The advertising giant reported its first quarter of like-for-like net sales growth in more than a year, but forecast a decline in the full year for a key profit-margin figure. The results, which also showed weak performance in North America, come a day after WPP named company veteran Mark Read as its new CEO .

Shares in French reinsurer Scor SE (SCRYY) jumped 8% to around 45 euros. That followed news that Covea, a privately held French insurance company, offered to pay 43 euros per share for Scor, but was turned down.

Source: Dow Jones