EUROPE MARKETS: Europe’s Stock Index Slumps, On Track For Worst Week In About 5 Months

Deutsche Bank shares slump 1.3% on HNA stake-sale report

The pan-European stock index traded lower on Friday, set to match its lengthiest losing streak and its worst week since late March as concerns about trade clashes with the U.S. continued to hurt the investment mood in Europe.

Shares of Deutsche Bank weighed on the overall market after China’s HNA said it planned on pulling out an investment in the beleaguered German investment bank.

Investors will keep one eye on a key reading of employment in the U.S. which could help influence sentiment in Europe, the nonfarm-payroll report.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.3% lower at 372.55, after falling 0.6% on Thursday .

The European equity benchmark is on track to end lower for four straight sessions, matching its longest such string of declines since the period ended March 23. That puts the gauge on pace to record its worst weekly slump, a decline of 2.5%, also since late March, according to FactSet data.

Germany’s DAX 30 fell 0.4% at 11,913, while France’s CAC 40 traded 0.2% lower at 7,282.53. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% to 7,279.60.

For the week, the Dax is set for a decline of 0.4%, France’s index is on track to skid 3.3%, while the FTSE is set for a fall of 2.1% over the same period.

The euro traded at $1.1632, slightly firmer against the dollar, compared with $1.1624 late Thursday in New York, while the pound traded at $1.2966, up from $1.2928.

What is driving the market?

A sour mood has pervaded European trade all week, with concerns over lingering tensions between the U.S. and its trade partners in Europe, Canada and Asia hurting the overall investing atmosphere.

Early Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the prospect of Washington resolving trade clashes with Beijing soon were fading as the White House even as the U.S. nears a pact with Canada to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Reports also indicated that Trump may next be targeting Japan in its tit-for-tat trade disputes.

Meanwhile, fears of contagion in emerging markets also have pushed equity benchmarks deeper into the red during the week.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 1.3% after reports that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group (000616.SZ), one of the bank’s largest shareholders, planned to sell its 7.6% stake in the bank.

In the U.S., about 200,000 new jobs in August were created, economists polled by MarketWatch predict. Employment gains totaled 157,000 in July in what was the second smallest increase in 2018. A healthy jobs number could jolt buying appetite in the U.S., which could have an outsize impact on Europe’s economy, as strong data from the world’s largest economy tends to drive sentiment.

What are strategists saying?

“Investors are awaiting for one of the biggest market movers of the month, the U.S. non-farm payroll,” wrote Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades in a Friday research report.

“Meanwhile, the FTSE100 continues its bearish short-term trend trading between 7,325.0 pts and 7,300.0 pts currently. If 7300.0 pts gets broken-out, the next support zone will be towards 7200.0 pts even if a pull-back to 7325.0 pts is still possible before a drop,” he wrote.

The DAX is up slightly but still trading below 12,000.0 pts today. The market might go back to 12,000.0 pts if today’s payroll disappoints and as long as 11925.0 pts stays as a valid support for prices, he noted.

Stock movers

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum led losses on the Stoxx Europe 600, down 6.6%.

Iliad SA’s stock (ILD.FR), meanwhile, led gainers, up 5.2% to lead the European benchmark.

Source: Dow Jones