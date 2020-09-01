Europe Mediterranean Express (EMX) Service – Additional Gemlik Call

We are pleased to inform you about our latest service enhancement on the Europe Mediterranean Express (EMX) Service.

As from week 46, we will restructure the EMX by adding a direct call in Gemlik, while removing the Izmir call from the rotation.

The additional Gemlik call will offer you a new gateway to connect your cargo between the Sea of Marmara and North Europe with competitive transit times.

Even though the call at Izmir will be discontinued, your cargo can still be routed via nearby Aliaga. The amended port rotation of the EMX will be as follows:

Felixstowe – Hamburg – Antwerp – Piraeus – Istanbul – Gemlik – Izmit – Aliaga – Felixstowe

The last EMX sailing calling Izmir will be:

Heron Hunter (Voyage 036S) with ETS Antwerp on October 23, 2020 and ETA Izmir on November 4, 2020

The first EMX sailing with the new rotation including Gemlik will be:

ALS Juno (Voyage 012S) with ETS Antwerp on October 30 and ETA Gemlik on November 10, 2020

Source: Hapag-Lloyd