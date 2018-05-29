Europe single-hull barge ban may raise inland rates

A ban on single-hull barges on European inland waterways from the start of next year could raise freight rates and contribute to shortfalls during periods of low water on the Rhine river.

Some participants in the inland barge market expect freight rates for gasoil barges could rise by around 10pc once the older barges are banned. If available transport capacity for middle distillates decreases significantly enough to raise rates, barge imports of heating oil and diesel to Germany and Switzerland could become less attractive compared with product from inland refineries.

The ban could especially affect waterways where single-hull barges are more commonly used — canals in northeast Germany, smaller waterways like the Danube and transport on the Rhine into Switzerland. On some canals, for example around BP’s 82,000 b/d Lingen refinery, locks do not have capacity to handle many of the longer double-hulled barges. Double-hulled barges are more frequently used further north on the Rhine and into the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

Expectations vary of how the ban may affect shipping companies, barge charterers and importers. Some predict capacity will not be significantly reduced since the proportion of single-hulled barges has been declining for years. Some single-hulled barges could stay in the market to transport biodiesel.

In Germany, 79 barges suitable for the transport of middle distillates were single-hulled this month, compared with 242 double-hulled, according to the country’s shipping and waterways administration. At the beginning of 2017, there were 87 single-hull barges and in 2010 there were 238 (see graph, no data for 2017). The number of double-hulled barges has doubled over the last eight years.

Single-hull barges are often smaller than their modern double-hulled equivalents, which reduces the effect of their disappearance.

But the absence of single-hulled barges could have a noticeable effect on availability during extreme conditions, like the frequent low water levels on the Rhine. Double-hulled barges cannot get past the bottleneck at Kaub, near Frankfurt, when severe loading restrictions are in place — as they have been five times since 2010, often for weeks at a time. This would limit supply to storage facilities in southern Germany and Switzerland from ARA and some German refineries.

Double-hulled barges are safer because their second hull decreases the chance of a spill in the case of collisions. The majority of single-hulled barges still in use in Europe tend to be older and are often cheaper to charter.

Tanker barge stock in Germany



Source: Argus