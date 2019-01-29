European Commission to push using euros for EU oil, gas trade at Feb 14 event

The European Commission wants to encourage using euros instead of US dollars for physical crude oil and natural gas trading, and is hosting a public workshop on February 14 in Brussels to discuss this.

This follows EC concerns about how the US dollar’s dominance in energy contracts leaves European companies vulnerable to US foreign policy-related financial sanctions.

These include current US sanctions limiting trade with Iran, and potential US sanctions on companies investing in Russia’s 55 Bcm/year Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project to Germany, for example.

The EU spent around Eur300 billion/year ($343 billion) on average on energy imports over the last five years, and around 85% — worth $289 billion — of this was paid in US dollars, according to the EC.

Only 2% of the EU’s energy imports actually came from the US, EU climate action and energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said in December when he presented an EC recommendation paper setting out ideas to increase the euro’s role in international trading.

These included asking for feedback on whether the EU needs price-reporting agencies to set up a euro-denominated crude oil price benchmark to be referenced in contracts.

The workshop is to follow up on the paper, with a draft agenda looking at using euros more in physical European crude oil and natural gas trading, in energy-related trading and projects involving financial services companies, and in energy-related international agreements.

Attendees will be invited to send their written contributions to the EC after the workshop, and the EC is also planning a targeted public consultation for the energy sector in the coming days.

The EC’s December recommendation paper has no legal force and EU officials have stressed that market players retain their free choice as to which currencies they use.

EU officials said the EC was not expecting major dollar-denominated crude benchmarks would switch to euros, but wanted to explore the potential for new euro benchmarks, or for paying in euros for contracts linked to a dollar benchmark.

Other options include requiring Central Stockholding Entities set up by national governments to comply with EU oil stocks rules, plus related obligated companies, to use euros more often when buying and selling emergency oil stocks.

The EC has already opened targeted consultations looking at using euros more for trading in agriculture and food commodities, and in metals and minerals.

It plans to report on the results of all the consultations by the summer, with the next steps to be decided afterwards.

Source: Platts