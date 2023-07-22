European earnings add weight to economic bear case

It’s only early in the financial-reporting season for European companies. But macro bears will already be able to find all the doom and gloom they could ever want. Three consumer-facing groups plunged in value on Thursday after disappointing announcements.

Shares in Electrolux ELUXb.ST, the now-$3 billion Swedish household-appliance maker, dropped by a fifth after it said that cash-strapped shoppers are opting for cheaper alternatives. Tissue-maker Essity ESSITYa.ST fell by roughly a tenth after its consumer goods division hiked prices by less than investors expected, leaving the group with a diminished $17 billion market value. Finally, $4 billion German meal-kit specialist HelloFresh HFGG.DE slumped 8% after reporting a fall in the number of active customers during the second quarter.

The surprise is that investors weren’t braced for the news. Granted, ubiquitous rate hikes in Western economies haven’t translated into soaring unemployment. But pricey recipe kits and premium toilet paper are relatively easy ways for pinched consumers to save money. Before the results, all three companies were priced at a premium to the STOXX Europe 600 Index .STOXX using 12-month forward price to earnings multiples, suggesting possible shareholder complacency. After Thursday’s bruising falls, investors are unlikely to get caught napping again.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)