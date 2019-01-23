European fuel oil market boosted by Saudi crude exports, tight supply

The loss of Iranian fuel oil exports is supporting the high sulfur fuel market as Saudi Arabia compensates for the disappearance of Iran in the oil market by exporting its crude and instead running fuel oil in its power generation plants, boosting demand for imports from Europe. Saudi Arabia in November exported its highest volumes of crude oil in two years, the latest figures from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed Monday, as the kingdom boosted its supplies to offset the reimposition of sanctions on Iran by the US. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, shipped 8.235 million b/d of crude in November, a 534,000 b/d increase from October. It was the highest Saudi export volume since November 2016, just before OPEC instituted a production cut deal that began January 2017, according to the JODI data. “Yes, Saudi Arabia is running fuel oil,” a fuel oil trader confirmed Tuesday morning.

Refinery runs in November rose to 2.836 million b/d, up 21,000 b/d from October, while direct crude burn for power generation fell to 328,000 b/d, down 5,000 b/d, the JODI data showed. Iranian sour crude produces an ample amount of high sulfur fuel oil when processed in the crude distillation unit, therefore the loss of fuel oil barrels from Iran added to supply concerns. Further supply crunches have come from Russia, Mexico and Venezuela, and this has squeezed cracked fuel oil availability. Falling Russian exports and refinery upgrades in preparation for the International Maritime Organization’s sulfur cap in 2020 tightened the European market in particular, translating into a counter-seasonally strong backwardation on the 3.5% FOB Rotterdam barge curve through 2019. The February-March FOB Rotterdam barge timespread last traded at $2.75/mt on the Intercontinental Exchange Tuesday, from minus $0.25/mt a year ago. Fuel oil traders said they expected Saudi buying for desalination in the winter months this year to have contributed to a more backwardated market in Europe.

Earlier this year, the kingdom announced plans to build nine desalination plants in the Red Sea area, with some of these units already online, according to market sources. The February front-month fuel oil crack last traded on ICE Tuesday at minus $5.3/b, up from Monday’s assessed level of $5.58/b. The last time the crack was assessed higher than minus $5.3/b was November 30, at minus $4.44/b. Adding to the strength of European fuel oil was increased demand from Singapore on a more profitable arbitrage as Singapore remained well supplied, with low sulfur fuel oil product but not so much with HSFO. This was reflected in the Singapore high sulfur fuel oil viscosity spread, or the spread between the lower viscosity utility 180 CST HSFO grade and the higher viscosity bunker 380 CST HSFO grade, which remained narrow after reaching 1 cent/mt on January 11 — the lowest since S&P Global Platts started assessing 380 CST HSFO cargoes in January 1998, Platts data showed.

Suwayq, VLCC, departed Rotterdam Friday laden with around 270,000 mt of fuel oil, which loaded earlier in the week, with a destination to Singapore Port, according to Platts trade flow software cFlow.

A second VLCC, the Nave Buena Suerte, is expected to depart Rotterdam at the end of the month laden with approximately 270,000 mt of fuel oil for Singapore, according to shipping sources.

On top of this, a Suezmax has been booked to load fuel oil in Rotterdam for discharge in Lome, and an Aframax was said to be on subjects to carry fuel oil from the ARA region for discharge in Saudi Arabia. The Aframax Alberta discharged fuel oil in Jeddah Power Plant last week, which loaded from Agioi Theodori, Greece, according to cFlow.

