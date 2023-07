European gas market to remain tight in coming years, Equinor CEO says

Europe’s natural gas market will remain tight in the coming years until the continent is ready to receive larger volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told a press conference on Wednesday.

The company will continue to produce gas at a high level for the rest of 2023, he added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)