European gas security rests on a fragile balance

Europe’s drive to hoard gas ahead of winter may have unpleasant side effects. Like good pupils, the bloc’s members have done their homework and are on track to fill up their storages well ahead of a self-imposed Nov. 1 deadline. That should avoid a repeat of last summer’s mad rally in Europe gas prices. But it also risks creating an incentive for U.S. cargoes of liquefied natural gas to head to Asia.

Today, European Union gas inventories are already 80% full. That compares with just 51% in July 2021, before the Ukraine war. It’s also above the 63% level of July 2022, when a scramble to replace dwindling Russian pipeline flows lifted the benchmark Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas contract for the month ahead TRNLTTFMc1 to a staggering 300 euros-plus per megawatt hour.

Storage levels are partly high as a consequence of a mild winter, and partly down to EU-mandated energy savings. The upshot is demand has of late slowed. That’s lowered TTF prices for delivery next month to just 27 euros per MWh, roughly where they stood before the energy crisis started.

That’s positive and negative. LNG forward contracts, which trade at a discount to the equivalent TTF prices, have recently fallen below the price at which Asian buyers are prepared to purchase the fuel, a sector executive and analysts told Reuters Breakingviews. Cheaper gas eases the pain for manufacturers like $10 billion fertilizer maker Yara YAR.OL or $46 billion chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE. Yet it also discourages LNG cargoes not yet contracted to a buyer, usually U.S. ones, to sell in Europe. The situation could become tricky if higher Chinese purchases following its Covid lockdown accelerate a rise in LNG demand from the People’s Republic which became more marked in June. Chinese purchases of LNG were 35% higher last month compared to the same period a year ago, estimates from energy research firm Rystad Energy show.

With Russian pipeline gas at just 16% of total imports in the first six months of 2022, down from about 40% before the war, Europe will have to continue to buy large amounts of U.S. LNG to replace the lost supply. But it hasn’t definitely secured these purchases. While Asian buyers have signed several multi-decade contracts, as China’s jumbo 27-year agreement with Qatar shows, Europeans tend to clinch short-term deals. This is partly due to limited infrastructure for liquefied gas, but also because of the bloc’s ambition to radically reduce its use of fossil fuels by 2050. The upshot is Europe will have to source 60% of its LNG needs of around 130 million tons this year from volatile uncontracted cargoes, Rystad Energy estimates show.

The good news is that China’s longer supply agreements mean it last year only sourced 10% of its LNG needs from the spot market. But a faster than expected recovery or a disruption in supply could push up Asian prices further. European industrial companies will be happier than they were, but they shouldn’t assume gas prices stay low.

