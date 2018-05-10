European high sulfur fuel oil barges hit multi-year high after US decision on Iran deal

Bidding activity for 3.5% FOB Rotterdam fuel oil barges in the S&P Global Platts Market on Close assessment process evaporated Tuesday as early leaks of US President Donald Trump’s decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran hit the market, pushing prices to a three-and-a-half year high.

Platts assessed 3.5% FOB Rotterdam barges at $391/mt Tuesday, the highest level seen since November 26, 2014, when it reached $404.25/mt.

As ICE Brent crude futures tumbled, flat bids for 3.5% RMG fuel oil in the Platts MOC were seen as being too strong, with traders keen to avoid being booked at “high” levels, so some outstanding bidding interest was subsequently withdraw.

“As crude falls your bid becomes too strong,” one trader said.

“Flat price collapsed and it’s a fixed-price window, that’s the issue with not having floating bids or offers,” a second trader said.

July ICE Brent futures dropped from $75.30/b at 16:00 BST to hit $73.61/b at 16:10 BST, before shaking off the political jitters and recovering to around $74/b for the remainder of the MOC process, closing at 16:30 BST at $73.95/b. This was just ahead of the president’s decision on withdrawing the US from the nuclear deal with Iran, although by then information had already leaked out that the sanctions would likely be reinstated.

The crude oil recovery then supported HSFO values, as outstanding offers became competitive against the previous day’s swaps differential.

The barge market is outright price based and is more susceptible to market shocks. This can lead to drastic price fluctuations.

Source: Platts