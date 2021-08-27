European Intermodal Terminal Operators Convinced of Nexxiot’s Kingpin Monitor Efficacy and Reliability

Agora Intermodal, Europe’s largest consortium of intermodal terminal operators, has issued a strong statement of support for Nexxiot AG’s proprietary wireless Kingpin Monitor sensors designed specifically for cargo shipping containers, saying they are convinced by the efficacy and reliability of Nexxiot’s game-changing technology.

A field test of Nexxiot’s wireless Kingpin Monitor sensor takes place in Hamburg in June. Photo credit: VTG AG.

Agora Intermodal comprises truck and rail intermodal terminal and transport operators from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy and The Netherlands, and represents about one-third of central European handling volume. The consortium is named for the ancient Greek marketplace, representing its members’ exchange of ideas and technology.

In June 2021, Nexxiot presented its proprietary Kingpin Monitor in collaboration with VTG, the largest private railcar company in Europe. The Kingpin maintenance-free sensor set is designed to improve safety in intermodal transport activities. When semi-trailers are being loaded onto railcars, the display’s LED lights provide employees with a clear visual indication of the loading status. Representatives of AGORA Intermodal Terminals were given a detailed impression of the Nexxiot innovation during a trial loading under working conditions at the DUSS terminal in Hamburg-Billwerder. The participants were particularly convinced by the excellent implementation of the display and the easy handling of the Kingpin Monitor system.

Antje Falk, founding member of AGORA and Managing Director of Baltic Rail Gate GmbH, said: “We were impressed by the excellent readability of the Nexxiot display. Due to the unique angle at which the display is mounted on both sides of the railcar, the LED on the display can be seen even in direct sunlight and from a great distance. This feature is especially important for crane operators who have to move the semi-trailers. We would like to see this display become a European standard in the future as well as being able to be activated remotely.”

Kristian Kölsche, also Managing Director at Baltic Rail Gate GmbH, added: “Safety is a number one priority at the terminals. It must also be guaranteed if more goods are transported by rail in the future. Therefore, we welcome any technological innovation, such as the Nexxiot Kingpin Monitor, that brings more safety to operations.”

Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot, said: “For us, external validation from the industry and independent organizations is very important in the development of new solutions. Our sensors are the first of their kind and are intended to make work at the terminal easier and bring more safety and transparency to all processes. That’s why the feedback from AGORA Intermodal Terminals encourages us as we roll out the Kingpin Monitor.” He added: “The field tests are almost completed. Therefore, we are confident that we can start the roll-out this November, as planned.”

The handling of semi-trailer cargo containers on railcars requires great diligence. Adverse conditions, such as high winds or other extreme weather conditions, or an incorrectly placed kingpin, can compromise loading safety if not checked carefully. Nexxiot’s Kingpin Monitor solution uses technology to address these challenges. The Kingpin sensor detects whether the kingpin is engaged and whether the hitch status is open or locked. This provides real-time information on the status of the semi-trailer to employees on site as well as to dispatchers and decision-makers who have access to the data via the Nexxiot Logistics Cloud.

Source: AGORA Intermodal Terminals