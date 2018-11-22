European maritime sector receives EU funding for a ‘SkillSea’ project for sectoral co-operation on maritime skills

The European Commission will co-finance the project ‘Futureproof Skills for the Maritime transport sector (SkillSea)’ as publicly announced at a signature ceremony hosted by the EU Transport Commissioner, Violeta Bulc, on 20 November 2018. The project aims to develop strategies to identify and meet the future skills needs of the maritime sector and attract greater numbers of Europeans to work in maritime industries. The four-year project will begin in January 2019.

SkillSea is being launched by a Europe-wide consortium established by the industry’s recognised social partners, the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) and the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) and led by the Rotterdam-based STC Group. The consortium comprises 27 national maritime authorities, shipping companies, shipowners’ associations, maritime trade unions and maritime education providers from 16 countries in Europe.

The “SkillSea” project, will be co-financed under Erasmus+ with the goal of producing a sustainable skills strategy for the maritime sector and related activities both at sea and ashore. It aims to:

Increase the number of European maritime professionals

Map out technological developments in ship operation and their effect on the industry’s skills requirements

Overcome barriers to the mobility of seafaring labour

Improve co-operation between education providers, competent authorities and industry

Martin Dorsman, Secretary General of ECSA said: “ECSA is pleased that our application was successful and that the importance of developing a forward-looking skills strategy for our sector has been recognised. We are most grateful for the trust that has been placed in us and our social partners and other consortium members to bring it to fruition. ECSA looks forward to the commencement of work on this exciting project which will contribute to the competitiveness of European seafarers and European shipping.”

Eduardo Chagas, General Secretary of ETF, said: “Europe’s maritime sector is experiencing increased digitalisation and automation. We hope this project will contribute to a smooth transition, support high-quality employment and training for European maritime professionals, and guarantee the sustainability of maritime clusters in Europe. We also aim to attract greater numbers of Europeans into maritime employment and to equip them with the skills necessary to meet the changing needs of the sector. This will ensure that they enjoy long and rewarding maritime careers, not only onboard ships but also in the shore-side clusters that support the seagoing industry and are a significant source of jobs throughout Europe.”

Renee Boelaars for STC Group said: “STC Group is looking forward to lead and collaborate with the 27 project partners to develop both a strategy and concrete educational packages aimed at digital and 21st century skills in the maritime transport sector. This project enables through its research the development of tools to enhance and propose educational packages based on needed skills through a unique cooperation between maritime education and training providers, shipping companies, social partners and national maritime authorities in order to equip students with the necessary skills as well as increasing their horizontal and vertical mobility”.

Source: European Community Shipowners’ Associations