European Markets Down As Coming Trade Talks And Fed Meeting Spooks Investors

European stocks fell Monday, as investor jitters returned ahead this week’s U.S./ China trade talks and the coming Federal Reserve meeting.

Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS.LN) stocks jumped after a possible technology tie-up was reported.

What are markets doing?

All major European indexes were in the red, with the Stoxx Europe 600 losing 0.5% to 355.95, after finishing up 0.2% for the previous week.

France’s CAC 40 lost 0.5% to 4,900.12, Germany’s DAX 30 dropped by 0.3% to 11,247.33. Italy’s FTSE MIB Italy index fell by 0.5% to 19,710.40, while the FTSE 100 lost 0.3% to 6,786.72.

The euro eased a bit on Monday, fetching $1.1409 from $1.1413 late in New York on Friday.

The British pound dropped to $1.3142 from $1.3200 seen in late trading in New York on Friday.

What’s driving the market?

Investors were nervous ahead of scheduled trade talks between the U.S. and China, led by Vice Premier Liu He in Washington later this week, and the Federal Reverse meeting on Wednesday.

After the partial government shutdown in the U.S. came to an end on Sunday, President Donald Trump said he doubts congress will be able to produce a deal over the border-wall funding that he would accept and promised he would build the wall anyway, possibly by emergency declaration.

What stock are active?

Ocado gained 2.6% and Marks & Spencer (MKS.LN) rose by 1.2%, after the Financial Times (https://www.ft.com/content/c5e66c2e-227e-11e9-b329-c7e6ceb5ffdf) reported that the retailer and online supermarket were exploring a technology tie up.

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) shot up 5.6% after the industrial tool maker posted a forecast-beating 25% rise in fourth-quarter net profit .

Heavyweight miners were up, with Rio Tinto climbing almost 3% and BHP Group adding 2%.

In oil stocks, Tullow Oil dropped by 2% and BP lost close to 1% as oil prices came under renewed pressure.

Source: Dow Jones