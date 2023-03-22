European oil refiners’ Feb output jumps 6% yr/yr -Euroilstock

European refiners produced 10.13 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in February, 1% below output levels in January, but 6% higher from a year earlier, boosted by a big rise in middle distillates output, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.

Middle distillates production fell 1.9% on the month, but was 7.4% higher from a year earlier, as refiners in Europe boosted diesel production following a Feb. 5 European Union ban on Russian imports.

Gasoline output fell 1.6% on the month and rose 0.8% on the year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)