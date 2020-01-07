European port coal stocks 30% higher in 2019

Coal inventories at key northwest European dry bulk terminals averaged 6.77m tonnes in 2019, nearly 30% higher than in the previous year, amid weak utility demand for the fuel.

Combined stocks at four Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) in late September reached a multi-year high of more than 7.3m tonnes but had eased to 6.18m tonnes by the end of the year, Montel data showed.

“[It was due to] weak generation demand, but at the same time still relatively high inflow into ARA [despite] the declining demand,” said a coal analyst with a European utility.

“The net effect was rising inventories,” he added.

A dry bulk strategist with a European trading house also attributed the higher stock levels to a weaker-than-anticipated coal burn across Europe, due to a utility preference for lower-cost gas and increased renewables capacity.

Of the total, Rotterdam’s EMO terminal stocks averaged 3.63m tonnes, while the port’s smaller EBS terminal had 340,000 tonnes.

Amsterdam’s OBA terminal had an average of 2.28m tonnes and Ovet’s Vlissingen terminal, near Antwerp, had 510,000 tonnes.

High port stocks have played a prominent role in pressuring regional coal prices, with the Global Coal Des ARA index last year averaging just over USD 60/t, around 35% lower than in 2018.

