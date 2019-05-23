European ports are a strategic partner in building a sustainable, competitive and smart Europe

In view of the European elections, which will lead to a new Commission, a new European Parliament and a new vision for Europe, European ports have prepared a memorandum emphasising the role port managing bodies can play as facilitators of the port ecosystem. The ESPO memorandum identifies ten priorities, ten fields of action and importance for the next five years.

The memorandum has been presented during the ESPO annual conference in Livorno, taking place in Livorno, by ESPO’s Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost: “The memorandum explains how ports can contribute to Europe’s competitiveness. It’s more than just a shopping list of what Europe needs to do or not for European ports. European ports are the entry gates for trade, are at the crossroads of supply chains and are hotspots of energy, industry, innovation and digitalisation. We believe that European ports are a strategic partner in achieving Europe’s goals in terms of digitalisation and decarbonisation.”

ESPO’s Chairman Eamonn O’Reilly explains: “For us, the days of the port authority simply acting as a superintendent are gone. Ports must engage with port-based industries and operators to influence and assist in the enormous changes that will come about: climate change, sustainability, digitalisation and the volatile global trade and geopolitical environment. We are very supportive of any policy that allows ports to further develop and contribute to responding to today’s challenges.”

The theme of the 16th edition of the ESPO conference is “Europe’s ports in a new world”.

Source: ESPO