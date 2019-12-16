European refiners face limited impact from deeper OPEC+ cuts

Plans by OPEC+ oil producers to extend their output curbs from next month will shave just 67,000 b/d from Europe’s crude supply in early 2020, a level seen unlikely to trouble regional refiners despite the tighter supplies of medium, sour crudes from the region’s biggest oil supplier, according to analysis by S&P Global Platts.

Faced with a large potential supply glut in early 2020, OPEC and its non-OPEC allies agreed last week to deepentheir existing output cuts to 2.1 million b/d during the first quarter of 2020. Overall, the new cuts imply a reduction in global crude supplies of 500,000 b/d from current levels. But as Europe is a relatively minor destination for OPEC crude exports compared to Asia, the impact is much more muted even though Russia, the region’s main oil supplier, is taking part.

Assuming all the new production curbs are reflected in oil export flows, a total of 67,120 b/d less oil from OPEC+ producers could reach European refiners in early 2020, according to analysis of 2019 OECD oil import data.

European crude supplies from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq will be the most affected by the decision, the figures show.

Non-OPEC Russia could export some 14,000 b/d less Russian grade crude to Europe as a result of the cuts, the data show. The figure is tiny, however, compared to Russia’s recent crude exports to Europe, representing just 0.6% of its average 2.3 million b/d of crude flows to the region during the first eight months of 2019. European crude imports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq would fall by 1.7% and 1% respectively, according to the data.

Assuming the announced cuts run for at least three months, as planned, from Jan 1, 2020, OCED Europe’s crude supply would be reduced by some 6 million barrels, or 1.2%, of OCED Europe’s October crude stock levels of 355.9 million barrels.

CONDENSATE COMPLICATIONS

In the case of Europe’s biggest non-OPEC oil suppliers — Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Mexico — however,the impact of the cuts is complicated by the fact that most producers would need to curb output by more than agreed due to their current under compliance.

Russia was pumping around 11.58 million b/d in November, according to the IEA, short of its agreed previously agreed 230,000 b/d cuts from an October 2018 baseline of 11.75 million b/d. As a result, Moscow needs to trim an additional 92,000 b/d from its output to close the gap to its current output target, more than the 70,000 b/d pledgedlast week.

On the flip side, the impact of the cuts on non-OPEC exports might be partly offset by rising condensate supplies, which are now free from output restrictions, the IEA notes.

“This revised deal excludes from the production ceiling 1.5 million b/d of condensate output by non-OPEC producers,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report. “Russia, in particular, now has 800 million b/d of supply that can legitimately be increased.”

The IEA estimates that Kazakhstan produces about 300,000 b/d of condensate, mostly from the Karachaganak field.

CRUDE QUALITY IMPACT

OPEC’s latest move is also seen having a very limited impact on the value of regionally traded crudes, as season demand dips during the start of the year and new, alternative crude grades come onstream.

“When it comes to these kind of long term supply and demand questions, the lag between any kind of event and eventual impact is weeks if not months, for the spot market it doesn’t really matter what OPEC decides,” one European-based oil trader said.

If anything, the deeper cuts will likely exacerbate the tightening of global sour crudes supplies as producers continue to cut back on production less-valuable sour, heavy crudes in the hope of propping up oil export revenues.

In Europe and elsewhere, tighter supplies of Russian’s key export grade Urals have already helped push up the values for medium sour crude supplies favored by complex refiners.

But the demand for Urals from Europe’s refiners could ebb early next year, particularly as alternative flows ofmedium sour crude from Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup field continue to ramp up.

“These cuts will definitely affect Q1 exports, but Urals is a grade that will see lower demand in Europe anyway, I don’t see it having much of an impact on differentials,” said one Urals crude trader.

From Iraq, the medium sour Basrah Light export grade would be mostly be affected by the deeper output cuts while Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light and Extra grades, medium sour and light sour crudes respectively, make up the bulk ofthe Saudi oil flows into the region.

Source: Platts