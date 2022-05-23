European refinery crude intake rises almost 7% in April – Euroilstock

European refiners processed 9.72 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in April, up almost 7% from a month earlier and more than 9% higher than a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Friday.

Total refinery output rose almost more than 6% month on month. Middle distillates output was up 5% month-on-month and gasoline output was 6% higher.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change Change Change Change

vs vs (pct) (pct)

Apr-22 Mar-22 Mar-22 Apr-21 Mar-22 Apr-21

Total 10,293 9,674 619 1,043 6.4 11.3

Gasoline 2,425 2,281 144 297 6.3 14.0

Middle 5,185 4,935 250 644 5.1 14.2

Distilla

tes

Fuel oil 971 889 82 41 9.2 4.4

Naphtha 942 917 25 110 2.7 13.2

Crude 9,728 9,109 619 837 6.8 9.4

intake

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Edmund Blair)