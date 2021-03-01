European Retail Credit Pressures Should Gradually Subside

There are unlikely to be further large-scale defaults or bankruptcies in Fitch Ratings’ European retail portfolio in 2021, provided that trading conditions gradually improve following vaccinations and the reopening of economies, Fitch Ratings says. Only two ratings remain on Negative Outlook and one on Rating Watch Negative due to the pandemic, out of 20 ratings assigned in the sector. The remaining companies in the portfolio have rating headroom.

Lockdowns and other pandemic-related restrictions in most European countries have weakened the performance of many non-essential store-based retailers. The fashion-oriented clothing retail and department store segments are under particular pressure, representing the majority of recent sector defaults and reorganisations, including those of New Look, Novartex and Debenhams.

However, restrictions have also reduced spending on consumer services and triggered a surge in forced savings, as consumer incomes have been supported by widespread government schemes. We expect the overall performance in retail to rebound once restrictions are lifted, benefitting from pent-up demand, particularly in 2H21.

The pandemic has accelerated structural changes, particularly the shift to online shopping. The proportion of shopping that is conducted online varies across European countries. The UK already had the highest proportion, whereas the proportions in Spain and Italy online are growing from a lower base. Most consumers that shopped online for the first time during the pandemic will continue doing so, although growth rates will moderate in 2H21. Most retailers are at various stages of adapting their store footprints accordingly.

Online-only retailers will continue to show top-line growth, but their profitability may come under pressure from increasing competition and higher logistics or service costs. The successful development of omnichannel capabilities will become a key differentiating factor, even more so than pre-pandemic. The shift online increases sales but usually squeezes margins, making cost management key.

The UK Treasury is reviewing business rates, which retailers regard as punitive. Considerations include a 2% tax on online sales to help fund a reduction in business rates. This would affect online-only retailers the most, as well as bricks-and-mortar retailers with a large online presence.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for many non-food retailers to “right-size” their store bases, forcing them to make shops more akin to showrooms, complemented by well-developed online capabilities. Some retailers, such as Debenhams, have moved entirely online due to distressed sales or administration, but their success will depend on their ability to maintain positive brand perception among consumers, showing the right products, pricing and service.

The revenue of food retailers has been resilient and will continue to benefit from supportive conditions once restrictions are lifted, although the pace of the return to dining-out is an important factor to watch. Food retailers will also benefit from lower incremental costs in 2021 related to the coronavirus measures. The main challenge for European grocery retailers is making online operations structurally profitable in the long term. This will require matching the needs of new fulfilment capacity, which is usually expensive, with expected demand, or choosing more cost-effective picking methods.

Near-term downside risks for retailers include any delays in vaccination programmes, the extension of mobility restrictions to mid-2021, and definitive solutions with retail landlords regarding rent deferrals. Many retailers also need to adapt their supply chains post-Brexit while a rapid phasing-out of government income support programmes alongside higher unemployment could lead to a longer-lasting recessionary environment, or slower rebound, due to a weak recovery in private consumption. Potential fiscal consolidation could also affect consumer sentiment from 2022.

Source: Fitch Ratings