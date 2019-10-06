European Shipowners Associations elects first Cypriot as vice president

For the first time, the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), has elected a Cypriot as its Vice-President for the next two years in recognition of the role Cyprus plays in the global industry.

Cyprus Shipping Chamber President Philippos Philis was unanimously elected as vice-president of the during a board of directors meeting held in Athens.

“The election of a Cypriot Vice-President at the helm of European Shipping, is considered a milestone for Cyprus Shipping and a national accomplishment for Cyprus in general, reflecting the high recognition Cyprus Shipping is enjoying among the European Shipping community, as one of the leading maritime centres worldwide,” said the chamber in a statement

Philis and the chamber’s director general Thomas Kazakos, represented the Cyprus Shipping Industry as part of the Cyprus delegation.

The President of ECSA for the next 2 years is Claes Berglund.

Source: Financial Mirror