European shipowners welcome Council call for a competitive maritime sector

Member States adopted last Friday Council conclusions calling for a maritime industrial strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the sector.

European shipowners welcome the call by Member States on the need for a European maritime industrial strategy that supports the competitiveness of the maritime sector.

European shipowners believe that the green and digital transition of shipping is a great opportunity for Europe to scale up its industrial capacity and enhance the international competitiveness of the European maritime industry.

“Shipping is a cornerstone of Europe’s energy, food and supply chain security. The European shipping fleet represents around 40% of the global fleet, making the sector a geopolitical asset for the continent. It is imperative to enhance the international competitiveness of European shipping as a prerequisite for a thriving European maritime industrial cluster. We believe that the EU can become a global leader in the production of clean shipping fuels and innovative technologies” said Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General of ECSA.

The Net-Zero Industry Act has already recognised clean shipping fuels as Net-Zero technologies, establishing a 40% benchmark for their production in Europe. An internationally competitive European shipping is the foundation of a maritime industrial strategy that scales up the production of clean fuels and technologies in Europe.

European shipowners look forward to working with EU policymakers to ensure the shipping sector and the maritime cluster enhance their competitiveness on the international stage and continue to deliver for the security of Europe.

Source: ECSA (European Community Shipowners’ Association)