European steel mills targeting increases for H2 contracts

European steelmakers have begun contract negotiations for the second half of the year with a mill source suggesting Tuesday that hot rolled coil offer levels will be around Eur580-Eur585/mt on an ex-works Ruhr basis.

The Platts index for the spot market has been rangebound between Eur570/mt and Eur575/mt since mid-February with market activity slowed by high downstream inventories and uncertainty over price direction.

But the increase in the spot price at the beginning of the year suggests mills will seek increases of Eur30/mt on top of the contract levels agreed in H1 when industrial clients settled at around the Eur 540/mt mark.

“For the moment the mills are still quite confident and they say prices have increased since December/January and, ok, that’s right, it’s probably a Eur30-40/mt increase from that point,” a service center buyer said.

Buying activity had largely stalled with seemingly little appetite from the buy-side on the market uncertainty. But mill sources said inquiries have picked up on a lack of import options.

“It’s starting now, people want to start securing their needs because they have excellent activity. Also with China picking up and the euro weakness [making imports less attractive], customers don’t want to speculate anymore,” a mill source said.

A source close to a tier-2 mill said it was seeking some Eur10-20/mt increases for quarterly and half year contracts as contract prices were agreed later, with half of the Q3 availability already sold.

A German buyer said he had received H2 offers at Eur570-580/mt, but said Eur560/mt was more realistic.

Another service center buyer said there would be more contracts settled than normal, particularly in the automotive sector, as some service centers opted for six-month rather than annual contracts.

“The H1 negotiation is usually harder, there’s more intention to change supplier, it’s usually easier in H2. For sure there will be an increase, I think more than Eur20/mt,” another mill source said.

