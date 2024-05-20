European stocks: “In the Sweet Spot”

Many fund managers are growing bullish over prospects for equity markets in Europe, where cheap valuations and a recovering economy make for a compelling investment case.

And brokers, meanwhile, are scrambling to raise their targets for the region’s main benchmarks. After upgrades from Barclays in April and Goldman Sachs and Citigroup the month before, this time, it’s Morgan Stanley’s turn.

MS just lifted its MSCI 12-month target to 2,500 points from 2,230 previously, giving the index an 18% upside.

“European equities are in the sweet spot over 2H, where an emerging earnings recovery meets a continued re-rating,” the U.S. bank writes. “We see improving macro indicators, rising corporate confidence, rebounding M&A, attractive capital distributions, and under-appreciated AI diffusion”.

Source: Reuters (Danilo Masoni)