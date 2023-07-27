Europe’s consumer goods makers flex pricing power in second quarter

European consumer products makers, including Unilever ULVR.L and Reckitt RKT.L, have shown they can raise prices to pass on higher costs, but investors told Reuters they want to see more innovation to drive dwindling sales volumes.

Major consumer goods companies – from Nestle NESN.S to P&G PG.N – have in the past two years struggled to manage high input costs, passing these on to retailers and shoppers by raising prices.

Their higher costs headaches began with the COVID-19 pandemic and have got worse since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the price increases risk alienating cash-strapped consumers who have started buying cheaper private label alternatives to branded products.

Demand for branded everyday essentials is still resilient, but the trend does not apply across all consumer categories — appliance makers ElectroluxELUXb.ST and Whirlpool WHR.N are suffering as people opt for cheaper options.

Dove soap maker Unilever, Lysol disinfectant owner Reckitt and French dairy group DanoneDANO.PA have reported that they hiked prices again in the second quarter, even as sales volumes suffered.

“We’re still seeing these companies maintaining pretty strong pricing. There has been some moderation as we expected but so far, companies are showing their resilience,” Richard Saldanha, a portfolio manager a portfolio manager at Aviva which holds shares in Unilever, Reckitt and Danone, said.

Reckitt and Danone shares were down 2.5% and 3% respectively on Wednesday after reporting lower sales volumes.

“We really want to see that volume improvement,” Saldanha said.

“It’s a mixed bag on Reckitt where pricing remains pretty solid but particularly on the hygiene side volumes are weak even though they sequentially improved … that’s where the market has been focusing.”

“What we’d welcome from a shareholder standpoint across all three companies is more investment going into the brands…(Reckitt has made) investments into some of the core brands such as Finish (dishwasher tablets).”

“We’re seeing Danone as well with more investment going in there.”

Unilever on Tuesday beat underlying sales growth forecasts after again raising prices to offset higher costs.

“Unilever beat on all levels and demonstrated better volumes in two of their divisions,” Tineke Frikkee, a portfolio manger at Unilever and Reckitt shareholder Waverton Investment Management, said.

“Reckitt volumes continued to be very negative in hygiene, leading to concerns on regaining market share going forward.”

Nestle NESN.S, the world’s biggest food maker, reports earnings on Thursday.

“Investors are also going to be wanting to see a bit more from Nestle as well … nutrition and health are probably going to be the ones where investors are going to be more focused on wanting to see that growth coming through,” Aviva’s Saldanha said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jane Merriman)