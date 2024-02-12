Europe’s January oil stocks down yr/yr -Euroilstock

Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 994 million barrels in January, down 0.5% on the month but 5.1% lower on the year, Euroilstock data showed on Friday.

Middle distillate stocks stood at 384 million barrels, little changed on the month but around 6.3% below January 2023 levels, the data showed.

Gasoline inventories were 1% higher on the month but down by 6.3% on the year, at 105 million barrels.

European refiners’ crude intake stood at 9.676 million barrels per day (bpd), more or less flat both month on month and versus a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Robert Harvey and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; editing by Jason Neely)