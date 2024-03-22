Europe’s oil refinery output inches higher in February – Euroilstock

European oil refinery output in February rose by 0.7% on the previous month to 9.785 million barrels per day (bpd), broadly stable from the same time last year, Euroilstock data showed on Thursday.

Total crude intake of 9.399 million bpd was down 1.1% year-on-year and 0.3% higher than January levels.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in thousands of barrels per day):

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)