Europe’s wheat crop shows mixed results as harvests near completion

Wheat harvesting is ending in the largest European producers with greatly differing results, observers said.

Germany and Poland have harvested decent crops while bad weather has caused sharp falls in France and Britain.

In France, the largest European producer, soft wheat harvesting has ended with estimates that the crop will fall about 25 per cent year on year to about 29.5 million tonnes after autumn rain and a dry spring cut sowings and yields.

French consultancy Agritel said the small soft wheat harvest would cut France’s exports by nearly 40 per cent in 2020/21.

However, the French crop showed sufficient quality to meet milling and export market requirements, Agritel and farm office FranceAgriMer said.

Germany’s 2020 crop of all wheat types will fall 5.1 per cent from last year to 21.88 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry estimates. A fall had been expected after farmers reduced the area sowed.

“Germany’s harvest is down a tick, but its not a massive deal and Germany has not suffered the sort of huge reduction on the scale of France and Britain,” one German trader said.

“There are hopes Germany will win some export business from France’s main export customer, Algeria, and also more sales to Britain.” Traders expect the UK wheat crop this year to slump by about 35 per cent from last year to 10.5 million tonnes after rain disrupted sowing, leaving Britain more dependent on imports.

British flour mills made large purchases of high-protein German wheat in recent weeks and further sales are expected.

Poland’s wheat harvest could increase by between 4 per cent and 5 per cent on the year to about 11.7 million to 11.8 million tonnes, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.

“This year’s wheat harvest is almost finished,” Mr Sabaranski said. “The final areas should be finished in the next few days.

In most regions, the quality of this year’s wheat is satisfactory.”

