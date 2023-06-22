EUROSAL line to reintegrate Le Havre call

After more than 2 years, CMA CGM Group is pleased to announce that EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean will be back to Le Havre, France.

Indeed, a 10th vessel will join the service. This additional vessel will improve the service reliability and will allow to add Le Havre in the rotation.

Rotation will be as follows: Rotterdam, London Gateway, Hamburg, Antwerp, le Havre, Caucedo, Cartagena, Manzanillo, Buenaventura, Posorja, Callao, San Antonio, Callao, Posorja, Manzanillo, Cartagena, Caucedo, Rotterdam.

First vessel to call back Le Havre will be M/V GUAYAQUIL EXPRESS, sailing from San Antonio on July 25th and calling Le Havre, Terminal des Ameriques, on September 2nd, 2023.

Source: CMA CGM