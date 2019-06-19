Euroseas Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Euroseas‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

ESEA stock remained flat at $$0.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.84. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Source: MarketBeat