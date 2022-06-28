Euroseas Ltd. Announces 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which was developed in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the NASDAQ ESG reporting guidelines.

To download a copy of the report, please visit the Company’s website:

http://www.euroseas.gr/company/sustainability.html

The Report highlights the priorities and goals, and provides extensive information about the Company’s activities, including corporate governance, operational excellence, and the ways in which it measures and manages its impact on the environment, its people and society.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO commented: “This second annual ESG Report further demonstrates our commitment to industry decarbonization and reflects our sustainability vision along with future plans for digital innovation, fleet renewal and expansion using efficient technologies and lower emission fuels. Sustainability remains at the core of our business operations, and we continue to work on initiatives that drive growth and create lasting value for the maritime sector, seafarers and communities.”

Source: Euroseas Ltd.