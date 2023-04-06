Euroseas Ltd. Announces a $23,000 per day Two-Year Charter for its 4,253 teu, 2009-built Vessel, M/V “Synergy Keelung”

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a new charter of its container vessel M/V “Synergy Keelung”.

Specifically:

M/V “Synergy Keelung”, a 4,253 TEU vessel built in 2009, entered into a new time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of twenty-four and a maximum of twenty-six months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $23,000. The new charter will commence in April 2023 immediately following the completion of its current charter.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:

“We are pleased to announce the new charter of our vessel M/V Synergy Keelung with a first-class charterer. We believe that both the rate and, especially, the duration of the charter are indicative of the resilience of the containership market which has firmed up after the adjustment that took place over the last six months. M/V Synergy Keelung’s charter will generate about $10m of EBITDA over the next two years providing a higher contribution to our earnings per share than previously expected.”

Source: Euroseas Ltd.